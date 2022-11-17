Good News Amid Doom: India Ranks 8 in Climate Change Performance Index 2023

The CCPI, which uses a standardized framework to compare the climate performance of 59 countries and the EU, is an instrument to enable transparency in national and international climate politics.

The concerned nations account for 92 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in totality.

Their climate protection performance is assessed in four categories: Greenhouse Gas Emissions (40 percent of the overall score), Renewable Energy (20 percent), Energy Use (20 percent), and Climate Policy (20 percent).