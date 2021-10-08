Dubai Ruler Hacked Ex-Wife's Phone Using Pegasus Spyware, Says UK Court

A London court ruling made clear the allegations against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid of using the Pegasus spyware to spy on ex-wife and Jordanian princess Haya Bint al-Hussein.

The former couple has been in conflict with regards to the welfare of their children after the Princess flew to the UK along with the two children. The Princess claimed a threat to her life amid speculations of her affair with her bodyguard. Their case is being heard in an English court.