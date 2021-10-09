DU Second Cut-Off List 2021: Top Colleges Soon To Release Cut-Offs

Delhi University is all set to release the second cut-off list for 2021, today. Admissions based on this list are supposed to begin on 11 October and will conclude on 13 October.

After the high cut-offs in the first list, students are expecting the second list to bring some respite. Several top colleges had announced a 100 percent cut-off in the first list. The second list is expected to have marginally lower cut-offs than the first.

Nearly 50 percent of the seats in top colleges are already full after the first cut-off list, according to a Times Now report.