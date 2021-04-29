Don’t Have Vaccines: Delhi Health Minister Ahead of 18+ Drive

As India gears up for the third phase of COVID vaccination from 1 May, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated on Thursday, 29 April, that the national capital does not have enough doses for inoculating adults in the age group of 18-44 years.

"We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Jain told reporters.

He further stated that the manufacturers are yet to provide a schedule for the supply of COVID vaccines to the Delhi government.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised free vaccinations to all those above 18 years of age.