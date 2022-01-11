Charge Sheet Filed Against Yati Narsinghanand in 3 FIRs, UP Police Informs NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, 11 January, said that charge sheets have been filed in all the three FIRs registered against Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand in Uttar Pradesh.

The Dasna temple priest was booked by the police in Ghaziabad last year, following a direction from NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma. In a tweet in August 2021, Sharma had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to lodge an FIR and arrest the priest.

Recently, as several videos of the controversial religious leader went viral, Sharma sought an update from the UP Police on the status of the FIRs. The NCW conducted a hearing on Tuesday where the commission was informed that charge sheets have been filed by the UP Police in all the FIRs.

The DGP of UP, ADG Meerut, and SSP Ghaziabad were present during the hearing.