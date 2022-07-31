Cabinet Formation Soon, Raut Shouldn't Fear Ed if He’s Not Wrong: Maharashtra CM
At a press conference on Sunday, 31 July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that allocation for ministries for state cabinet formation will be decided as soon as possible. He also said that he and the Deputy CM are working on the growth of the state.
Along with this, he also commented on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid on Sanjay Raut on Sunday morning. Shinde said Raut has nothing to be afraid of if he has done nothing wrong.
Shinde said if Raut hasn't done anything wrong, why is he scared? "He was a big MVA leader. Just because one's scared of the ED, one shouldn't come to our party."
He also said that the ED is doing their work.
Earlier on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by CRPF officials, arrived at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence. This, according to media reports, is in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
This is after he is believed to have skipped two summons for questioning in a money laundering case connected with the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Mumbai. The last summon he skipped was reportedly on 27 July.
Shortly after the raids ensued on his premises, Raut took to Twitter to say:
"Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue the fight.” "I won't quit the Shiv Sena. I shall die but won't surrender to them."
