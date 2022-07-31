Cabinet Formation Soon, Raut Shouldn't Fear Ed if He’s Not Wrong: Maharashtra CM

At a press conference on Sunday, 31 July, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that allocation for ministries for state cabinet formation will be decided as soon as possible. He also said that he and the Deputy CM are working on the growth of the state.

Along with this, he also commented on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid on Sanjay Raut on Sunday morning. Shinde said Raut has nothing to be afraid of if he has done nothing wrong.