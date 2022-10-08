11 Dead, 38 Wounded in Maharashtra After Bus Catches Fire
At least 11 people died in Maharashtra early Saturday, 8 October, after their bus caught fire.
At least 11 people died in Maharashtra early Saturday, 8 October, after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on Nashik’s Aurangabad road around 5:15 am. 38 others were injured.
According to police officials, the bus had hit a “trailer truck transporting diesel,” reported NDTV. Investigation is underway and a case has already been registered
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the people who passed away.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the deceased's families. "The injured would be given Rs 50,000," said NDTV.
Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse told news agency ANI that he was going to “the spot to assess the situation” and added that the state government will cover the injured persons’ medical bills.
“Most of those killed were passengers of the bus – a sleeper coach. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.”Nashik’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe to NDTV
An eyewitness told ANI, “The incident occurred near my house. Heavy vehicles ply here. After the incident, the bus caught fire and people were burnt to death. We saw it but could not do anything. Fire Dept & Police came later."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and hot-news
Topics: Maharashtra Bus Accident Fire Accidents
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.