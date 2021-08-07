Bomb Scare At Mumbai Railway Stations, Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow

Mumbai Police have detained two people after a hoax call was made on 6 August, last evening claiming that bombs have been placed at 4 locations across Mumbai.

After which, security at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai has been increased.

According to news agency PTI, the security at Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has been raised after police received an anonymous call about the bombs being placed at these locations.

A police official told PTI , that nothing suspicious was found during the search so far.