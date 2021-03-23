Ambani Bomb Scare: ATS Seized Volvo From Daman in Hiren Case

In the latest update in the Mukesh Ambani Bomb Scare case, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday, 23 March, have seized a Volvo car from Daman and suspect that this vehicle was used in Mansukh Hiren’s murder.

This comes a day after the ATS Chief Jai Jeet Singh met with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at his official residence in Mumbai, claiming to have solved Hiren’s murder case.

Hiren was the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Antilia (the Ambani residence) in Mumbai on 25 February.

ATS arrested two people in connection with the murder probe on Sunday, 21 March. Naresh Dhare, a 31-year-old bookie, and Vinayak Shinde, a 55-year-old suspended constable presently on parole, were detained on Sunday morning, and subsequently arrested.