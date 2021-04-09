20 Doctors, 6 MBBS Students at Delhi’s AIIMS Test COVID-Positive
Among the infected MBBS students, only three have been administered the first dose of vaccine.
Amid a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the country, 20 doctors of Delhi's AIIMS hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, reported news agency ANI. Out of the infected doctors, two are faculty members and the rest are resident doctors.
As per an AIIMS official, six medical students have also been infected with the virus. Among the infected, only three students have been administered with the first dose of vaccine.
On Thursday, 37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also tested positive for the virus even after a majority of them had been vaccinated as part of the drive to inoculate health workers.
According to the hospital, the doctors were serving in the COVID-19 ward and most of them have displayed mild symptoms.
A hospital source told NDTV that thirty-two doctors are in home isolation and the rest five are admitted in the hospital. "Serving COVID patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 37 doctors of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of these corona warriors have mild symptoms.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called in a meeting with the chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr DS Rana at his residence to review the situation at 4 pm.
Delhi is among 10 states that has recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections, accounting for about 84.21 percent of the 1.26 lakh fresh infections across the country on Thursday.
India on Friday, 9 April, reported 1,31,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased by 780 to 1,67,642.
This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV)
