37 Doctors at Ganga Ram Test COVID +Ve, Most Had Been Vaccinated
While five doctors have been admitted for treatment, others have been kept under home isolation.
Around 37 doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, even after a majority of them had been vaccinated against the virus as part of the drive to inoculate health workers.
According to the hospital, the doctors were serving in the COVID-19 ward and most of them have displayed mild symptoms.
According to reports, while five doctors have been admitted for treatment, others have isolated themselves at home. The news of these health professionals testing positive comes after fresh COVID cases in the national capital climbed to 7,400 on Thursday, 8 April.
Delhi is among 10 states that has recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections, accounting for about 84.21 percent of the 1.26 lakh fresh infections across the country on Thursday.
