Groundless to View as Expansionist: China Responds to PM’s Speech

In response to PM Narendra Modi's message against "expansionism" in Ladakh on Friday, 3 July, China has responded saying, it's groundless to view China as "expansionist".

Ji Rong, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy, took to Twitter a few hours after PM's address and said, "China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours.