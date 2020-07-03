Groundless to View as Expansionist: China Responds to PM’s Speech
“It’s groundless to view China as “expansionist”, exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours,” said China.
In response to PM Narendra Modi's message against "expansionism" in Ladakh on Friday, 3 July, China has responded saying, it's groundless to view China as "expansionist".
Ji Rong, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy, took to Twitter a few hours after PM's address and said, "China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours.
PM Modi did not name China in his speech but his visit to Ladakh was in light of a violent clash between India and China soldiers on 15 June at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. He also visited soldiers who were injured in the face-off.
PM had asserted, “The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History has witnessed that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back,” adding that it's not the weak but the brave who can initiate peace.
