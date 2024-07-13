Graphic Novel: How a Lesbian Couple is Waging a Fight Against Conversion Therapy

Graphic Designer :Chetan BhakuniAroop Mishra
Edited By :Shelly Walia
Note: This graphic novel is a recreation of detailed interviews with Sumayya and Afeefa. The Quint has reached out to their parents and Manohar Hospital for comment. The graphic novel will be updated as and when they respond. Meanwhile, Afeefa's lawyer Babu Karukapadath told The Quint that the family thought she was "showing abnormal conduct", so they took her to the hospital and gave her treatment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and graphic-novels
Topics: Kerala Lesbian Couple Members Only
Graphic Designer :Chetan BhakuniAroop Mishra
Edited By :Shelly Walia