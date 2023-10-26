ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Israel-Palestine Conflict: 75 Years of an Unending Loop of Violence

UN Chief said that Hamas attack on Israel 'didn't happen in a vacuum' indicating years of oppression on Palestine.

Zijah SherwaniAroop Mishra
Israel-Palestine Conflict: 75 Years of an Unending Loop of Violence
Some Palestinians are calling the war in Gaza- the second Nakba (1948). As the war enters its 20th day, it is also a reminder of a loop of violence, displacement and oppression going on for 75 years.

After Hamas' attack on the 7th October 2023, Israel declared a war on Palestine and launched large scale airstrikes attack on Gaza, killing over 5,000 people (as of 26th October).

On 25th October 2023, The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking to the UN Security Council during a hearing on the Israel-Hamas war said that ''Hamas attack didn't happen in vacuum'', because Palestinians have been subjected to 56 years of "suffocating occupation.''
Generations of Palestinian children have grown up amid restrictions, violence and displacement. They are stuck in an an ongoing loop of violence, deaths and destruction.

