Govt Approves Extension of EPF Assistance for 3 Months Till August

In a press briefing, Union Minister, Prakash Javdekar, also said, "In view of need for continuous support to the poor and needy, Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November."

The approval comes days after PM Modi announced that 80 crore people will get free food grains for 5 more months.

"So far, about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April and 74.75 crore beneficiaries have been covered in May and about 64.72 crore beneficiaries in June," Javadekar added.

The Cabinet has also approved an extension of time limit for availing the benefits of "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana" for Ujjwala beneficiaries by 3 months w.e.f. 01 July.