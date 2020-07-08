Govt Approves Extension of EPF Assistance for 3 Months Till August
The government will continue to pay the EPF contribution for both employees and employers till August.
Post a Cabinet meeting, the government, on Wednesday, 8 July, announced an extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of 24% (12% employees share and 12% employers share) for another 3 months from June to August under PMGKY/Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
This essentially means that the government will continue to pay the EPF contribution for both employees and employers till August.
According to the government, this accounts for a total estimated expenditure of Rs 4,860 crore and will benefit over 72 lakh employees.
Earlier, in March, the ministry had announced EPF assistance for organisations having up to 100 employees and 90 percent of the employees drawing wage up to Rs 15,000 per month, as per Economic Times.
In a press briefing, Union Minister, Prakash Javdekar, also said, "In view of need for continuous support to the poor and needy, Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November."
The approval comes days after PM Modi announced that 80 crore people will get free food grains for 5 more months.
"So far, about 74.3 crore beneficiaries have been covered in April and 74.75 crore beneficiaries have been covered in May and about 64.72 crore beneficiaries in June," Javadekar added.
The Cabinet has also approved an extension of time limit for availing the benefits of "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana" for Ujjwala beneficiaries by 3 months w.e.f. 01 July.
