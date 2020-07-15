‘Everyone Should Have Access to Internet’: Pichai on Jio Deal

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, on Wednesday, 15 July, said that the joint collaboration between Google and Jio will focus on increasing access for hundreds of millions of Indians who don't currently own a smartphone.

Google is now a strategic partner of Jio Platforms with an investment of Rs 33,737 crore.

“The pace and scale of digital transformation in India is hugely inspiring for us and reinforces our view that building products for India first helps us build better products for users everywhere,” Pichai said.

He also emphasised that the move will improve mobile experience for all.