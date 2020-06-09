George Floyd – the man in whose name the 'Black Live Matters' movement has galvanised across nations – will be buried on Tuesday, 9 June, in Houston in a grave next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.Floyd, 46, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis two weeks ago.His killing has given rise to huge international protests and outcry. Thousands of people have been coming out on the streets in US in support of Floyd, whose last words, ‘I can’t breathe’, have been used as a rally cry during the protests.Earlier on Tuesday, his casket was brought to a funeral home, after a public memorial in a Houston church which was attended by about 6,000 people, reported Aljazeera. His funeral will be a private affair.Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, has been charged with murder. According to The New York Times, his bail was set at up to $1.25 million on Monday, 8 June.The city councilors of United State's Minneapolis on Sunday, said, that the police department will be dismantled and rebuilt, news agency AFP reported."We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe," Council President Lisa Bender had told CNN.(With inputs from AP, AFP, CNN, NYT and Aljazeera)Bail Set at $ 1.25 Mn for Ex-Cop Accused of Killing George Floyd We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.