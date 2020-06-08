In a relief to many protestors vehemently raising their voice against the killing of George Floyd in the United State's Minneapolis by the local police, the city councilors on Sunday, 7 June said, that the police department will be dismantled and rebuilt, news agency AFP reported."We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe," Council President Lisa Bender told CNN.Another Council Member Alondra Cano tweeted saying that a veto-proof majority of the MPLS City Council agreed that the police department is not reformable and that they are going to end the current policing system.This new development comes days after Council President Lisa Bender tweeted saying, "Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety."Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, has already been charged with murder.US prosecutors last week announced new charges against all the four sacked Minneapolis police officers who were present while Floyd died in custody.(With inputs from CNN & AFP)Gandhi Statue at Indian Embassy in DC Desecrated Amid US Protests We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.