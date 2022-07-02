Former Kerala MLA PC George Arrested in Sexual Assault Case
The complainant further alleged that after the incident, he kept on sending her inappropriate messages.
Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Kerala Janapakhsham leader PC George was arrested on Saturday, 2 July, based on a sexual assault complaint filed by an accused in the solar panel case, NDTV reported.
PC George was taken into custody by the Cantonment police from a guest house where the Crime Branch interrogated him in connection with allegations levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.
He has been charged under Section 354 (a) (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The woman in her complaint alleged that the former MLA on 10 February had invited her to the guest house in Thycaud where she was sexually assaulted. She further alleged that after the incident, he kept on sending her inappropriate messages.
She filed the complaint on Saturday morning, just ahead of him appearing for interrogation in another case, The New Indian Express reported.
The woman has also levelled similar charges against other politicians, including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, which are now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“I haven’t done anything wrong. I have been a public worker all through my life and I am sure no woman would level a harassment allegation against me. This is a vendetta by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the woman who had earlier sought help from me,” George told reporters while being taken out to Museum Police station, as quoted by TNIE.
(With inputs from NDTV and The New Indian Express.)
