Five militants were killed by security forces in an encounter near Reban village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, 7 June. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that the identity of the terrorists eliminated in the encounter is being established.Security forces also said a joint team of Army and police threw a cordon around the village in the morning, after being tipped-off about the presence of terrorists in the area."Yesterday, the Shopian Superintendent of Police received the information that five terrorists were hiding in Reban village. In the night, the area was cordoned-off by a joint team of the Army, CRPF and police," said Vijay Kumar as per ANI."Terrorists opened fire when we started a search operation today morning. In retaliatory fire, five terrorists, including two commanders were killed. No collateral damage has occurred during the operation."Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of PoliceThis encounter took place just a few days after security forces killed a top JeM Commander at Kangan village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.He was identified as Abdul Rehman alias Fauji Bhai, an IED expert. According to IGP Kashmir, He was active in South Kashmir since 2017.So far a total of 75 militants have been killed this year in the Valley, as per the police records till Wednesday, Indian Express reported.(With inputs from IANS & ANI)JeM Commander Neutralised in Encounter in J&K's Sopore