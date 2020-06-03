Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kangan village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, 3 June officials said."Out of the 3 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed who were neutralised today, one has been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Fauji Bhai, an IED expert. He belongs to Multan, Pakistan, and was active in South Kashmir since 2017. The other two are being identified," news agency ANI quoted Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir as saying.Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists. A soldier also got injured in the gun battle, as per news agency IANS.A joint team of Army, police, and CRPF cordoned off the village on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in that area.The gunfight began at dawn when security forces closed in on the house where the terrorists were present. The terrorists fired at the security forces, triggering the encounter.It is the second gunfight in the area in two days. On 2 June, two JeM terrorists were killed in the Tral area of Pulwama. Police had said both slain militants were Kashmiris.(With inputs from ANI & IANS) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.