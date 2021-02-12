Farmer Leader Tikait To Join 7 ‘Mahapanchayats’ in 3 States
Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.
Bharatiya Kisan union leader Rakesh Tikait will be attending seven ‘mahapanchayats’ planned across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra from 14 February 2021, to garner support from the people amid the ongoing protest at the national capital region against the three farm bills.
These kisan mahapanchayats will end on 23 February, informed BKU’s media in charge Dharmendra Malik.
Malik said, “Kisan Mahapanchayats are scheduled to be held in Haryana’s Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Hisar districts, Maharashtra's Akola, and Rajasthan's Sikar.”
This move has come after thousands of farmers encamped at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur since November, demanding withdrawal of three farm bills, which they say will devastate their livelihoods. However, the government is firm on its stand and says that the reforms are necessary to modernise the country’s agricultural sectors.
Despite several negotiations between the government and farmers, there has been no resolution as of now and the protests doesn't seem to end anytime soon.
According to Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting farmers, as many as 147 farmers have died while protesting. The causes include suicide, weather, and road accidents. However, authorities are yet to give any official figure on the total number of deaths.
