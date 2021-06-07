World Oceans Day 2021: Theme, History & Significance

World Ocean Day is celebrated every year on Tuesday, 8 June. This day is of great importance, as it is celebrated to spread awareness about the impact of human actions on the ocean, and develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean.

As per United Nations (UN), the ocean produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world.

The kind of involvement that the ocean has in our daily lives, makes it important for us to protect and preserve it.