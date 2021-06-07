World Oceans Day 2021: Theme, History & Significance
The theme of World Oceans Day 2021 is: ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’.
World Ocean Day is celebrated every year on Tuesday, 8 June. This day is of great importance, as it is celebrated to spread awareness about the impact of human actions on the ocean, and develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean.
As per United Nations (UN), the ocean produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world.
The kind of involvement that the ocean has in our daily lives, makes it important for us to protect and preserve it.
World Oceans Day: History
Oceans Day was first proposed on 8 June 1992 in Rio de Janeiro at the Global Forum, a parallel event at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED).
However, the UN General Assembly, in 2008, resolved that 8 June would be designated by the UN as “World Oceans Day”.
The first World Oceans Day was observed in the year 2009 with the theme ‘Our Oceans, Our Responsibility’.
World Oceans Day: Theme
The theme of World Oceans Day 2021 is 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'. The theme will shed light on how ocean is our life source, supporting humanity and every other organism on Earth.
World Oceans Day: Significance
Oceans, seas and coastal areas form an integrated and essential component of the Earth’s ecosystem and are critical to sustainable development.
In order to preserve them, it is necessary to spread awareness. As discussed above, World Oceans Day informs people about the crucial role the ocean plays in our lives and the important ways they can help protect it.
This year's theme is especially relevant in the lead-up to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will run from 2021 to 2030.
