World Environmental Health Day 2023: Theme, History, Activities, Quotes & More

World Environmental Health Day 2023 Theme, Activities, History, Inspirational Quotes, Significance, and More: World Environmental Health Day is celebrated every year on 26 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the impact of environmental health on our overall health and well-being.

There is a correlation between environmental health and public health. If we live in a healthy environment, our quality of life will also be good and vice versa. In fact, environmental health is a branch of public health and the main aim of both is to foster healthy and hygienic communities, which will, in turn, help the environment to thrive.

The careless attitude of human beings towards nature is one of the major reasons behind the deteriorating environmental health. Environmental pollution, global warming, deforestation, ozone layer depletion, and biodiversity losses are some of the basic reasons behind the poor environmental health.