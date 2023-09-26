World Environmental Health Day 2023: Theme, History, Activities, Quotes & More

World Environmental Health Day 2023 Theme, Activities, History, Inspirational Quotes, Significance, and More: World Environmental Health Day is celebrated every year on 26 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the impact of environmental health on our overall health and well-being.
There is a correlation between environmental health and public health. If we live in a healthy environment, our quality of life will also be good and vice versa. In fact, environmental health is a branch of public health and the main aim of both is to foster healthy and hygienic communities, which will, in turn, help the environment to thrive.
The careless attitude of human beings towards nature is one of the major reasons behind the deteriorating environmental health. Environmental pollution, global warming, deforestation, ozone layer depletion, and biodiversity losses are some of the basic reasons behind the poor environmental health.
According to the World Health Organisation, "Global environmental issues account for more than 12.6 million deaths each year. According to the data, more than 100 illnesses and injuries can be directly linked to environmental health concerns. Often, these issues have the greatest impact on communities that are poor and already have significant health care vulnerabilities."
Keeping up with the healthy environment may be a bit tedious considering the modern lifestyle. However, it is not impossible. Humans are already facing the repercussions of an unhealthy environment like climate change, floods, hurricanes, viral outbreaks, and more.
World Environmental Health Day provides a platform for people environmentalists to educate people about the environmental risks and the measures to prevent or control them.
World Environmental Health Day 2023: When Is the Day Celebrated?
World Environmental Health Day 2023 is celebrated on 26 September 2023.
World Environmental Health Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Environmental Health Day 2023 is "Global Environmental Public Health: Standing up to protect everyone's Health each and every day."
History of World Environmental Health Day
The history of World Environmental Health Day dates back to 2011 when the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) declared 26 September as the World Environmental Health Day. IFEH has been working since a long time to address the challenges and barriers towards maintaining a good environmental health. The primary reason behind celebrating the World Environmental Health Day annually is to create awareness and promote a healthy environment for living beings.
World Environmental Health Day 2023 Activities
If you want to participate in the World Environmental Health Day 2023, you can participate in the following activities.
Take part in the awareness campaigns and spread the word across communities.
Attend online events, conferences, workshops, and seminars that are primarily focused towards educating about environmental health and its impact on human beings.
Distribute flyers, brochures, pamphlets, and free booklets that have enough information about environmental health.
Participate in fundraising events that are collecting money for better environmental research.
Organise environmental quizzes along with your friends to spread the word about environmental health.
Run online campaigns on social media using hashtags like #environment, #environmentalhealth, #WorldEnvironmentalHealthDay, and more.
World Environmental Health Day 2023: Inspirational and Motivational Quotes
Following are some of the World Environmental Health Day 2023 quotes.
There is sufficiency in the world for man's need but not for man's greed. [Mohandas K. Gandhi].
Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites. [William Ruckelshaus].
We never know the worth of water till the well is dry. [Thomas Fuller].
I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. [Mother Teresa].
The Earth is what we all have in common. [Wendell Berry].
One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” [Leo Tolstoy].
The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share. [Lady Bird Johnson].
The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it. [Barry Commoner].
