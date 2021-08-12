World Elephant Day 2021: Date, History and Significance
First World Elephant Day was observed on 12 August 2021
World Elephant Day is observed every year on 12 August. The day is observed to raise awareness, and bring attention towards the plight of elephants.
According to World Elephant Society, "It is a day to honor elephants, to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing, and to support positive solutions that will help ensure their survival."
World Elephant Day is an international initiative co-founded by the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and Patricia Sims, the Founding President of World Elephant Society. On this day, they encourage individuals and organizations around the world to work towards elephant conservation.
World Elephant Day: History
World Elephant Day was co-founded by Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, an initiative of HM Queen Sirikit of Thailand on 12 August 2012.
The first World Elephant Day was observed in the year 2012 to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. Since then, the day is being observed every year on 12 August.
World Elephant Day: Significance
World Elephant Day plays a very important role in raising awareness about problems faced by elephants. According to World Elephant Society, elephants face threats of poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict and mistreatment in captivity, etc. Therefore, it becomes very important to work towards their protection and create a non-exploitive and sustainable environment where elephants can thrive under care and protection.
