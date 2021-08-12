World Elephant Day 2021: Date, History and Significance

World Elephant Day is observed every year on 12 August. The day is observed to raise awareness, and bring attention towards the plight of elephants.

According to World Elephant Society, "It is a day to honor elephants, to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing, and to support positive solutions that will help ensure their survival."

World Elephant Day is an international initiative co-founded by the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation and Patricia Sims, the Founding President of World Elephant Society. On this day, they encourage individuals and organizations around the world to work towards elephant conservation.