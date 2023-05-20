World Bee Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status

World Bee Day is celebrated on 20 May every year all across the world. On this day, beekeeping events are conducted all around the world with an aim to educate the general public about the importance of bees and beekeeping. It is to raise awareness among people about about the role of bees as pollinators and how they help to revive forest cover.

The bee population is under threat and this day helps educate people so as to how to protect bees and other pollinators. The Slovenian Beekeepers’ Association took the initiative for World Bee Day.

Bees contribute to crop and plant cultivation thus playing a crucial in our fight to end world hunger and poverty. We celebrate World Bee Day to raise awareness of the importance of bee conservation.

Below are the messages, wishes, quotes, and images for the celebration of World Bee day 2023.