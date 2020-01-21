Not Delhi, But 2 Cities in Jharkhand India’s Most Polluted: Study

Of the 287 cities and towns where PM10 levels were studied across the country, 286 have recorded levels that are far beyond the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard of 20 µg/m3. The one exception being Mizoram’s Lunglei, said the annual report ‘Airpocalypse’ released by NGO Greenpeace India.

The report, fourth in the series of annual reports, analyses and discusses the data compiled by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) from National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) network, which collects air quality data for 745 stations across the country in 2018.