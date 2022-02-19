Massive Sinkhole Drains Freshwater Stream in Kashmir; Trout Population Dwindles
Since 11 February, the water has been flowing into the sinkhole, leaving the downstream portion dry.
A vertical sinkhole that developed in the middle of a river bed has drained a freshwater stream in Kashmir's Anantnag district, leaving the downstream dry and killing famed trout in large numbers.
The sinkhole developed in the Brengi stream at Wandevalgam village of Kokernag in Anantnag district, around 80 km south of Srinagar, which has disrupted the entire flow of the stream.
Officials told NDTV on Friday, 18 February, that the sinkhole is a naturally-occuring geological event and there is no cause for panic or worry.
Since 11 February, the water has been flowing into the sinkhole which has led to large-scale death of the trout population, especially brown and wild trout.
The Deputy Commisioner of Anantnag district, Piyush Singla, said that scientists are investigating the event.
"While one intervention available was to immediately fill the sinkhole and divert the stream, however, given that sinkholes are naturally occurring geological events and pose no immediate danger, it was decided to investigate into the event scientifically and ensure that the intervention is scientifically rational and is not counterproductive," He was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Singla added that the underlying cavern is about 100 meters deep long downstream. He added that detailed studies have shown that at the site of sinkhole, the underlying rock formation in the area is soluble limestone (Triassic limestone).
"Dissolution over long periods creates cavities in the rocks and these may cave in gradually or suddenly," he said.
The sinkhole has left the downstream portion dry, and has caused panic among the locals who fear that there will not be sufficient water for agriculture in the coming months.
