India Makes Aatmanirbhar Plans For Palm Oil, But at Huge Cost to the Environment

Historical evidence suggests that humans have been using palm oil from as far back as 5,000 years – and this crop was introduced to Malaysia and Indonesia from Africa by British colonialists.

Compared to other oilseed crops, palm oil palm cultivation is more profitable because it can produce up to 10 to 46 times more oil per hectare, while the rest have a yield of around 4 tonnes oil per hectares.

Given its affordability, palm oil has become a big source of cooking oil in developing countries like India, but it's also present in pretty much everything else.

In fact, it is practically a ubiquitous ingredient as it is found in a wide range of daily-use products, like soaps, detergents, cosmetics, snacks, ice-cream, candies — you name it.

But the high demand for palm oil is directly connected to large-scale deforestation and ecological destructions.

Oil plantations in Malaysia and Indonesia, which now account for 85 percent of the world's palm oil production, have depleted entire chunks of rainforest covers, which in turn has critically endangered wildlife.

With most of their natural habitats now lost to palm oil expansion, orangutang, Sumatran elephants, Bornean Pygmy elephants, Sumatran rhinos and Sumatran tigers are only some of the species which have been pushed to the brink of extinction.

Although the world of consumers remain largely unbothered by the ecological cost of this all-pervasive ingredient, environmental experts are trying to push the conversation towards looking for sustainable methods of cultivating palm oil.