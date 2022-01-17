‘RIP Queen of Pench’: MP Mourns Loss of 'Supermom' Tigress Collarwali

Collarwali was the first ever tigress to be collared in Pench Tiger Reserve on 11 March, 2008 and was instrumental in Madhya Pradesh receiving the tag of ‘Tiger State’.

Collarwali was born to renowned tiger T1, fondly called the ‘Charger’, and T7, tigress famously called ‘Badi Mada’ (Big Mother) in September 2005. She was the eldest of the four cubs.

She was collared because she was one of the most active and curious cubs to start fending for herself, move out and demarcate her own territory.