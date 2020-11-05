Ahead of Protest Meet, Railways Postpones Goa Project Indefinitely

In a statement issued on Thursday, the South Western Railway said that the decision to postpone the track-laying work at the level crossing was taken "due to operational constraints".

The Opposition, as well as civil society groups and tourism stakeholders, have expressed apprehension that the central government projects were being pushed at an "express pace" to facilitate movement of coal imported through the Mormugao Port Trust facility in Goa to steel mills in Karnataka's Bellary district and nearby areas.

Nearly 50,000 trees located in and around Mollem village are slotted for felling for the projects which include expansion of railway lines and highways and drawing of a new high tension power line across protected forests.

The projects have already been cleared by the National Board for Wildlife in April this year.