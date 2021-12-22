XAT Admit Card 2022 to Release Today: How to Download
XAT 2022 exam will be conducted by XLRI on Sunday, 2 January 2022.
XAT Admit Card: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 admit card/ hall ticket will be released by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Wednesday, 22 December 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to available for download from 20 December, but was deferred.
Admit card for XAT 2022 can be downloaded from the the official website of XAT: xatonline.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to visit the website regularly for further updates.
XAT 2022 exam will be conducted by XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on Sunday, 2 January 2022. XAT scores are used for admissions into management programmes.
How to Download XAT Admit Card 2022?
Open the official website of XAT exam: xatonlin.in
Navigate to XAT admit card link on the homage
You will be directed to a login page
Enter your registered roll number, password, and click on login
Your XAT admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print a copy of it for examination day and future reference
XAT admit card will contain details like name of the candidate, roll number, examination centre, reporting and exam timing, etc. All candidates are advised to check the details in their admit card carefully and get in touch with XLRI in case of any discrepancy.
XLRI will declare XAT 2022 result on 31 January 2022. Candidates will be able to download their XAT score cards from 31 January to 31 March 2022.
For more details about XAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of XAT.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.