XAT 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed, Check New Date
XAT 2022 admit card will be released on 22 December 2021.
XAT Admit Card: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Monday, 20 December, announced the postponement of release of admit card/ hall ticket of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022.
The admit card for XAT 2022 will now be released on Wednesday, 22 December 2021. "Admit card download from December 22 onwards," reads the official website of XAT. Earlier, XAT admit card was scheduled to be released on 20 December.
Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for XAT 2022 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of XAT: xatonline.in, from Wednesday onwards.
XAT Exam Pattern and Syllabus
XAT exam consists of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs), and is divided into four sections: (i) Logical and verbal ability, (ii) Decision-making, (iii) Quantitative ability and data interpretation, and (iv) General knowledge.
Candidate can refer to previous year's question papers of XAT through the links provided in the information bulletin.
XAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on 2 January 2022. Results for the same will be announced on 31 January, while candidates will be allowed to download their XAT score card till 31 March 2022.
XAT 2022 Admit Card: How To Download?
Go to the official website of XAT: xatonline.in
Click on XAT 2022 Admit card link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Key in your registered email and password
Click on 'Login'
Your XAT 2022 Admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for exam day and future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of XAT.
