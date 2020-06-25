The Union Human Resource Development Ministry is likely to take a call on the conduct of the pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations during a hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 June. Earlier on 23 June, the Centre had asked the apex court for time till Thursday, as the talks on the matter were said to be at an “advanced stage.”Appearing for the Centre on 23 June, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said that “the discussions are at an advanced stage. By tomorrow evening, the decision will be finalised.” Students will be waiting for the SC hearing keenly as there are barely five days left before before the scheduled exams. According to the existing plan, the CBSE board exams are to be held from 1 to 15 July.The hearings at the apex court are based on a petition filed by the parents of CBSE students, who have said conducting board exams in this pandemic situation would only expose students to the threat of coronavirus.In order to ensure the safety and security of students and their families, the petitioners have asked the Supreme Court to scrap the pending CBSE papers and allow students to be graded on the basis of internal assessment in combination with marks of papers that have already been conducted.Decision on JEE, NEET LikelyThere’s lot riding on the Supreme Court hearing as several boards like ICSE and the West Bengal Higher Secondary Board have have indicated that they will take a call about their respective papers once the apex court has settled the CBSE matter.Apart from board exams, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry is also expected to make a fresh announcement on the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 entrance examinations. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.