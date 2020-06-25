The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday, 23 June, informed the Supreme Court that it is “agreeable” to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) decision in the Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 June, to cancel exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from 1 July.Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who appeared for the CISCE, said in the apex court that the students under the ICSE and the ISC boards will be notified accordingly.Earlier, the council had said that it will base its decision to conduct pending examinations following the court’s verdict on CBSE examinations.The CBSE board examinations scheduled from 1 July to 15 July stand cancelled. The exams will now be held when “conditions are conducive", said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing on behalf of the Centre and CBSE.The CISCE on 22 May had released a notification stating the pending ICSE and ISC board examinations will be conducted in July. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.