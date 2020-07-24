Why Conducting KCET For COVID +ve Students is Unsafe, Insensitive

For those who don't know, KCET is for students seeking admissions to engineering, pharma and agricultural professional courses in the state.

This year, 1.94 lakh aspirants have enrolled for the exams. Now, the government has said that ambulances will be arranged for asymptomatic COVID-19 positive students after they produce a fitness certificate and that their exams will be held in dedicated centres and rooms with doctors in place of invigilators.

But, that's not the only problem.