WBCHSE HS Results 2023: West Bengal Madhyamik 12th Result Declared, Direct Link

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the WB HS results 2023 today on 24 May 2023. The result has been announced for all streams including Science, Arts, and Commerce.
Candidates who appeared in the WB HS Exam 2023 can check the scorecards, topper lists, and other details from the official website, wbresults.nic.in by following the below-mentioned steps.
Subharangshu Sardar has topped the WB 12th result with 99.2 percent marks. 87 students have been listed in the top 10 rank list, out of which 18 belong to the Hooghly district.
The class 12 final exam was conducted by the West Bengal board in the month of March. As per an official notice by the Board, the hard copies of marks sheets, pass certificates, and other related documents can be collected from the schools on 31 May from 11 am onwards.
This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates appeared in the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination.
How To Check WB HS 12th Result 2023
Go to the official website, wbresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link of the WB HS result 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your West Bengal Higher Secondary result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
