WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th Results To be Out Today at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to release the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exam result 2023 today, 24 May 2023.

The WB Board will declare the results for Class 12 for all the three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. The results expected to be declared at 12 PM and the results will be available for candidates to download from 12:30 PM.

The original marksheet, pass certificate and other documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions on 31 May, 2023 from 11 AM through distribution camps.

this year West Bengal Class 12 board examination was conducted from 14 to 27 March 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in the state. Keep an eye on the official website to get the digital marksheet, topper list, etc.