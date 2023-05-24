ADVERTISEMENT

WBCHSE HS Result 2023: WB 12th Results To be Out Today at wbresults.nic.in

Check the date, time, website and steps to download West Bengal HS 12th result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
WBCHSE HS Result 2023: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to release the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th board exam result 2023 today, 24 May 2023.

The WB Board will declare the results for Class 12 for all the three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. The results expected to be declared at 12 PM and the results will be available for candidates to download from 12:30 PM.

The original marksheet, pass certificate and other documents will be distributed among the heads of the Institutions on 31 May, 2023 from 11 AM through distribution camps. 

this year West Bengal Class 12 board examination was conducted from 14 to 27 March 2023. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in the state. Keep an eye on the official website to get the digital marksheet, topper list, etc.

WBCHSE WB Results 2023 Date & Time

The West Bengal board will hold a press conference at 12 PM today, 24 May 2023 to officially announce the result after which the students can can go to board websites and check their marks. 

How to Download WBCHSE WB Results 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of the board at wbresults.nic.in. 

  2. On the homepage, open the HS result 2023 link.

  3. You will have to enter your credentials to login

  4. The WBCHSE WB results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can save the result on device and take a printout for future use.

