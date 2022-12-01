WB TET Admit Card 2022 Released: Here Are the Steps To Download - Direct Link
WB TET Admit Card 2022 released. Follow the below mentioned direct link to download the admit cards.
WB TET Admit Card 2022 Out: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) 2022. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download and check their admit cards from the official websites - wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.
Candidates must remember that the WB TET Exam 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, 11 December 2022 across different test centres of the state. In order to download the admit cards, candidates would require their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
Let's read about the steps to download the WB TET Admit Card 2022 from the direct link.
Candidates must note down that WB TET Admit Card is mandatory to enter the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without the hall ticket. The admit card can be downloaded only via online mode.
Steps To Download the WB TET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link
Follow the below mentioned steps to download your WB TET Admit Card 2022.
Visit the official websites - wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Go to the direct link that reads as "Download Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (TET 2022) for Classes I to V".
A login page will be displayed on your screen.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your WB TET Admit Card 2022 will show up on the screen.
Download. save, and print a copy for future reference.
