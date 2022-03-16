WB Will Give Internship to Ukraine-Returned Med Students: Mamata Writes to PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 16 March, announced special arrangements to accommodate the students who fled war-torn Ukraine and were forced to leave studies midway in the state’s medical and engineering colleges.

The chief minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the Centre to consider relaxing guidelines for internships and jobs in the private sector.

In the letter, dated Wednesday, 16 March, shared by news agency ANI, Banerjee states: