IAS Officer Vineet Joshi Appointed as New CBSE Chairperson

Vineet Joshi has been appointed as the new chairperson of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Ministry of Education said in an order issued on Monday, 14 February.

Joshi, an IAS officer, has been serving as the additional secretary to the Department of Higher Education.

He will be succeeding Manoj Ahuja to the top CBSE post.

"Consequent upon relieving of Shri Manoj Ahuja from the post of Chairman, CBSE w.e.f 14.02.2022 vide office order dated 14.02.2022, the charge of Chairman, CBSE is assigned to Shri Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, in addition to his existing assignments," the order issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy stated.