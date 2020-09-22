No Fees, No Classes: Budget Schools in UP Fear Permanent Closure

“If schools don’t open and parents don’t submit fees, I might have to shut down the school for good,” laments Satish Narayan (name changed) on the telephone.

The Lucknow resident, who runs a budget school for classes one to eight, says he had to stop online classes since April as fees stopped coming in since March, when India shut its schools for nearly 32 crore children as the entire nation went into lockdown.

Started three years ago in 2017, the school which catered to about 150 students, has now become a ‘burden’ on Narayan, who has to pay a monthly rent of Rs 8,000 to pay those who own the building.