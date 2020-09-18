UP Govt Not Planning to Reopen Schools on 21 September: Report

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that chances of the partial reopening of schools from 21 September were "very bleak" due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

"It is very unlikely that schools can be allowed to function partially. It is not possible to run schools, even partially, at least, for this month. Safety of the students is a big issue and it cannot be compromised," Sharma said.