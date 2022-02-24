UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 Expected To Be Released Today: Here Are the Details
Know all about the expected result date for UPTET 2021 and how to download answer key.
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEP) is all set to release the final answer key 2021 for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET).
According to reports, the answer key 2021 is expected to be released on Thursday, 24 February 2022, and the results are also expected to be out by Friday, 25 February. The candidates can check their results on the official website at updeled.gov.in.
The UPTET final answer key was expected to be released on 23 February but there were no notifications on the website regarding the same. Therefore, the answer key is expected to be released on Thursday.
Candidates must be informed that the release of admit cards was also delayed by a day. Candidates would have to keep an eye on the official website for any updates.
UPTET Final Answer Key 2021: Steps to Check
Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board at updeled.gov.in.
Click on 'UPTET Answer key-Final' link on the homepage itself.
A new window will open. You can check your responses and UPTET 2021 answer key through this window.
You can download the answer key and calculate the probable score as well.
The provisional answer key was released on 27 January 2022 and the candidates could raise their objections till 1 February. The final answer key will be released taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates.
UPTET 2021: Admit Cards Released
