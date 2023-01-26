UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Out: Direct Link, Cut-Off Marks, and Other Details

UPSSSC PET Result Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Result 2022 on the official website – upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2022 can download their scorecards and cut-off marks by following the steps mentioned below.

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 was held on 15 and 16 October 2022. The test was conducted in two shifts. The provisional answer key was issued by the concerned officials on 13 December 2022. After considering all the objections and challenges, a final revised key was released by UPSSSC on 10 January 2023.