UPSC NDA II 2021 Exam to be Conducted Tomorrow: Important Points to Remember

Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards.

All candidates must carry a printout of the NDA admit card to the allotted exam centre/ venue, along with photo identity card mentioned in the admit card.

In case, the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each Session).

Candidates must note that entry into the examination hall shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

All candidates are advised to carry black ball point pen to the examination centre.