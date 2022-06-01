'And Still I Rise': UPSC Aspirant's 'Missed by 11 Marks' Tweet Goes Viral
A day after Civil Services exam results were declared, a tweet of a UPSC aspirant who could not qualify after six attempts has gone viral on Tuesday, 31 May, with many social media users encouraging him not to lose hope.
Rajat Sambyal, a Chandigarh-based civil engineer, said that he could not clear the exam because of his low score in the interview. He posted a photo of his marksheet and said that he missed by just 11 marks. He added that he failed prelims three times and could not pass the mains twice.
He tweeted on Tuesday,
“10 years of hard work ended in ashes. 6 UPSC attempts over. 3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed. In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. ‘And still I rise’.”
Social Media Users Laud Aspirant's Efforts
Many social media users lauded his efforts while others questioned why people are so 'obsessed' with UPSC. Others advised him to pursue avenues as he is a civil engineer. However, other encouraged him not to give up on his dream.
One user tweeted, “You have reached the interview stage proves that you have the grit and determination, it will help you immensely in whatever career you choose to pursue henceforth. All the Best!”
Another user questioned the examination system and said that there is something “fundamentally wrong" about the selection process.
“I seriously want to understand the wisdom behind letting lakhs of youngsters waste the prime of their life memorising bucketload of information that they won't need or remember after a while. There's something fundamentally wrong about the selection process.”
Meanwhile, Shruti Sharma, a student of history, secured All India Rank 1 and topped UPSC 2021. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the candidates who have qualified UPSC CSE 2021.
