'And Still I Rise': UPSC Aspirant's 'Missed by 11 Marks' Tweet Goes Viral

A day after Civil Services exam results were declared, a tweet of a UPSC aspirant who could not qualify after six attempts has gone viral on Tuesday, 31 May, with many social media users encouraging him not to lose hope.

Rajat Sambyal, a Chandigarh-based civil engineer, said that he could not clear the exam because of his low score in the interview. He posted a photo of his marksheet and said that he missed by just 11 marks. He added that he failed prelims three times and could not pass the mains twice.

He tweeted on Tuesday,