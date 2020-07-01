UPSC Allows Civil Services Candidates to Change Exam Centres
Candidates appearing for the said exams can make changes to their preferred test centre in two phases.
Candidates willing to appear for the Civil Services ( both preliminary & main) examination 2020 and the Indian Forest Service ( both preliminary & main) Examination 2020 will be allowed to revise or change their choice of test centre, the Union Public Service Commission said on Wednesday, 1 July.
According to a notification posted by UPSC on its website, students appearing for the said exams can make changes to their preferred test centre in two phases.
While the first phase will begin on 7 July and end at 6 pm on 13 July 2020, the second phase will start on 20 July and end at 6 pm on 24 July 2020.
Candidates will be able to make these changes on the commission’s website.
The notice also states that requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of "firstapply-first allot" basis [which is followed in all the examinations of the commission and was mentioned in the examination notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 and Indian Forest Service Examination 2020 and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen.
Candidates, who may not get a centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose a centre from the remaining ones.
In addition to the above, the commission will also make a withdrawal window available to the candidates on the commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in during the period from 1-8 August 2020.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.