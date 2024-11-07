UPPSC PCS, RO Exam 2024 Schedule Out: How to Check Dates at uppsc.up.nic.in?

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the dates for the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Prelims) PCS and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exams. The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam will be held on 7 and 8 December, while the UPPSC RO Exam 2024 will take place on 22 and 23 December 2024.
The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be conducted in two sessions each day across 41 districts due to a shortage of suitable examination centers. The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and the second session will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
The UPPSC RO exam will be conducted in multiple shifts. This decision comes as over 10 lakh candidates have applied for the exam, exceeding the maximum capacity of 5 lakh candidates per shift. The exam will be held in two shifts on 22 December and a single shift on 23 December.
Despite efforts to provide examination centers following recommended standards, the commission has stated that the number of appropriate centers available is not feasible for the number of candidates. However, due to logistical constraints, it was unable to meet the required capacity for the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam.
UPPSC PCS, RO Exam 2024 Full Schedule
UP PCS Prelims Exam Date 2024: 7 and 8 December 2024
UP PCS Prelims Exam Time: First Shift: 9:30 am to 11:30 am; Second Shift: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
UP RO/ARO Exam Date 2024: 22 and 23 December 2024.
UP RO/ARO Exam Date 2024 Time: First Shift: 9 am to 12 pm; Second Shift: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Steps to Download UPPSC PCS, RO Exam 2024 Schedule?
Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for UPPSC Exam Calendar 2024.
A PDF file will open on the screen.
Check all the exam dates carefully.
Read the instructions at the end of the PDF.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
