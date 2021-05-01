UP Schools From Class 1-12 To Remain Closed Till 10 May

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 30 April, decided to shut all government and private schools of students of Classes 1-12 till 10 May 2021. All online classes will also remain suspended for the given period.

Along with the schools, all coaching centres in the state are also directed by the government to stop physical operations till 10 May.

The decision was taken in view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in UP.

The information was announced through the official twitter account of UP’s CM Office. It read, “In view of COVID-19 transmition, all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 should be kept on leave till 10 May 2021. Coaching institutions will also be closed and online classes should also be postponed.”