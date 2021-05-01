UP Schools From Class 1-12 To Remain Closed Till 10 May
All coaching centres in the state are also directed by the state government to stop physical operations till 10 May.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 30 April, decided to shut all government and private schools of students of Classes 1-12 till 10 May 2021. All online classes will also remain suspended for the given period.
The decision was taken in view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in UP.
The information was announced through the official twitter account of UP’s CM Office. It read, “In view of COVID-19 transmition, all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 should be kept on leave till 10 May 2021. Coaching institutions will also be closed and online classes should also be postponed.”
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to shut all government and private schools for students of Classes 1-12 till 30 April 2021.
It had also decided to promote all students of Classes 1 to 8 studying in government schools of Uttar Pradesh.
Many state governments across India have taken similar decisions due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
India COVID Cases
India on Saturday, 1 May, reported a highest daily spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,91,64,969.
